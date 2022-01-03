Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

The “Dubai Frame” is one of the most beautiful tourist destinations, one of the latest cultural and entertainment attractions in the country, and a prominent edifice that frames the charming views and views of the old and modern city of Dubai within one frame, to form a bridge linking the emirate’s ancient past to its prosperous present, and is characterized by panoramic views of the entire city, and tells Her story through time since its establishment, passing through the success stories that culminated in her ambitious plans to achieve a prosperous future.

The frame is considered the latest cultural landmark at the state level, as it allows the visitor to learn about Dubai, ancient and modern, and its future. The city, with its old and modern parts, is acquainted with the most important buildings and landmarks in the emirate, and when he descends he will live in a virtual world for the view of our leaders for the next fifty years in education, health, infrastructure, etc., and access to space.

The Dubai Frame is also a world-leading building with its unique design and attractive shape, enriching the tourist experience of the emirate, and it constitutes a large percentage of the line of tourists visiting the emirate. Audio-visual and sensory effects to tell the story of the rapid development that the city witnessed and how it turned from a fishing village to a thriving modern city. It also displays amazing images from the Emirati heritage.

Thanks to the 3D screens and special effects, visitors can enjoy a more realistic experience that displays “old Dubai” images, sounds, words and chants that were heard at the time and smell as if they were in front of them now, through the use of hologram technology. The upper bridge of the Frame, a raised platform that offers visitors unparalleled panoramic views across the city to enjoy watching from a height of 150 meters.

Visitors see the old neighborhoods of Dubai, which includes the areas of Deira, Umm Hurair and Al Karama on the northern side, while on the southern side, visitors see at the same time the towering skyscrapers that stand tall in the center of modern Dubai. Such as augmented reality screens that allow guests to learn about the city’s various highlights.

The upper bridge is also characterized by a breathtaking technology, whereby the visitors’ path designed from smart panels turns into a transparent floor, as soon as they walk on it, so that the visitor gives the feeling that he is walking on the air, and he also enjoys a unique view of the frame and the surrounding area from the top, and after going down to the mezzanine floor from On the opposite side, via the express elevator, visitors will enjoy watching the “Exhibition of the Future”, which presents an interactive screen with virtual reality technology that displays an advanced perception of the city of Dubai until the next fifty years from now.

150 meters

The Dubai Frame is 150 meters high and 93 meters wide. More than 9,900 cubic meters of reinforced concrete and nearly 2,000 tons of solid steel were used in its construction, in addition to 2,900 square meters of laminated glass panels. It is covered with more than 15,000 square meters of gold cladding made of stainless steel paper with circles inspired by the Expo 2020 logo.

The measurements of the rectangular shape of the Dubai Frame are inspired by the “golden ratio”, which is 1.618, which many architects and artists believe constitutes an ideal model of structural balance. Elevators reach the flyover over 48 floors in 55 seconds.