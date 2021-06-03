Dubai (Al-Ittihad) The Department of Economic Development in Dubai “Dubai Economy” has issued a comprehensive guide that clarifies Full ownership procedures for foreign investors, starting from the beginning of this month, in accordance with the text of Federal Decree Law No. 26 of 2020 amending some provisions of Federal Law No. 2 of 2015 regarding commercial companies, which allowed full ownership of foreigners in a group of specific sectors and activities, which number more than 1,000 activities commercial and industrial. Dubai Economy confirmed that the strategic decision enhances the investment attractiveness of the UAE, and consolidates its advanced position on the international business map, in line with the competitive advantages that Dubai enjoys as an ideal investment destination, explaining that the decision contributes significantly to accelerating the process of economic recovery during the coming period, and constitutes a vital addition. Due to Dubai’s advanced rankings on global competitiveness indicators in the field of investment and capital attraction, and the most important international reports on ease of doing business and expansion of companies.

Dubai Economy pointed out that it has started implementing the decision since June 1, which is the date set by the Ministry of Economy for the decision to enter into effective implementation, and the department indicated that foreign investors wishing to benefit from the decision can start procedures for full ownership of their business through the service channels of the department in addition Invest in Dubai platform. She explained that 59 investors have already benefited in Dubai from the implementation of the decision during the past two days, and owned 100 percent of business licenses, most of which were concentrated in a variety of commercial activities, most notably general trade, contracting, jewelry, gold, pearl and precious watches, in addition to the trade of cars and trucks. and food trade.

It also included industrial activities, including metal construction, building materials, paints, and floors, in addition to food industries and water production. Activities also extended to include a kindergarten, an elementary and preparatory school, and a hotel.