A recent report issued by the Dubai Future Foundation on the sidelines of the World Government Summit revealed that the percentage of the population over the age of 65 in the UAE by 2050 is about 28%.

He added that improving health and decreasing fertility, in general, will lead to an increase in the average life expectancy of members of society.

According to the report, of which Emirates Today obtained a copy, the percentage of people over the age of 65 will exceed 20% in six out of 22 countries in the Middle East and North Africa region, and will range between 12% and 19% in nine other countries.

The UAE, Bahrain and Oman will be the countries with the highest percentage of the population over the age of 65, with rates of 28%, 25% and 22.5%, respectively.

The report showed an increase in the average life span of a person around the world by more than six years from 2000 to 2019, as it increased from 67 years to 73 years, although it decreased slightly last year, when the average life reached 72 years. The human lifespan will reach 77 years by the year 2050.

The report stressed that the population is expected to increase by 2025, by more than a third (or two-thirds in some countries) in more than half of the countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

Currently, about 6% of the population of the Middle East and North Africa region is 65 years old or older, and this percentage is less than 1% in the UAE, 4% in Saudi Arabia, and about 8% in Lebanon.

According to the report of the Dubai Foundation for the Future, the increase in the expected life expectancy of individuals and their enjoyment of better health than before will make geriatrics a profitable field for investors, and it will also increase the demand for it by medical students, especially if it combines precision medicine, nanomedicine, neuroscience, and advanced automated intelligence. To specialize in geriatrics because of the opportunities it provides for innovation and professional development in the future, which may enhance the percentage of individuals who enjoy better health throughout their lives to more than 50%, after this percentage has remained unchanged since 1960.

In response to a question about the possibility of geriatrics becoming as important as pediatrics, the report indicated that geriatrics is “thriving” and “important”, and the increase in the expected life expectancy of individuals and their enjoyment of better health will lead to geriatrics becoming a profitable field for investors, and of interest to medical students in the future. Given the tremendous developments in the fields of precision medicine, nanomedicine, neuroscience, and advanced machine intelligence, pointing to the increase in human life expectancy by more than six years during the past two decades, to reach 73 years in 2021, and 77 years by 2050.

The report predicted that global spending on health care would rise to $10 trillion next year. Gene therapies and advanced methods of nutrition will contribute to enhancing the efficiency of the natural protective system within the human body, which is known as the “fascia”, which helps maintain health and activity throughout life, and limit It relieves joint, muscle, ligament and tendon pain, back pain and migraines, in addition to improving productivity and quality of life, and reducing health care costs.

The report showed that more than 41 million blood stem cell donors were registered around the world last October, indicating that collecting and storing stem cells for a long time will lead to a revolution in health care and enhance the ability to regenerate vital tissues. Doctors may be able to replace damaged heart muscles, remove cancerous tissue and replace it with healthy tissue, or regenerate vital tissues within the body and rebuild damaged parts of it.

The report also revealed that the value of the proteome market amounted to about $ 17.5 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $ 30.6 billion by 2025, explaining that “proteins are the basis of DNA, and if we can fully map their structures and functions, we may be able to achieve tremendous progress in the science of Genetics and bioengineering, developing advanced disease treatments, improving agricultural food chains, and creating materials from new organic components.

The report predicted the growth of the precision medicine sector globally at a compound annual growth rate of 12%, from $66 billion in 2021 to $147 billion by 2028, indicating that the costs of health care technologies will continue to decline and a revolution will be witnessed based on artificial intelligence, precision medicine, automation and health databases. This will allow the best means of diagnosis, analysis, radiology and treatment to a greater number of people around the world in a rapid, customized and remote manner.

6

Years at the rate of increase in life expectancy for people around the world from 2000 to 2019.

41

One million people donated blood stem cells around the world last October.

