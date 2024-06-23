Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Dubai Club for People of Determination will launch its eighth summer activity on Monday, under the slogan “To the Summits, People of Determination,” which will continue until the second of next August, with the participation of 250 members, 220 male and female volunteers, and 30 entities, which includes 60 activities, including… It includes specialized programs, sports activities, 12 recreational trips, artistic workshops, handicrafts, and interactive training programs and courses, suitable for various disabilities, in its four axes: the future, innovation, sustainability, and life skills.

Majid Al-Osaimi, Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the Summer Activity, confirmed the completion of preparations for the launch of the eighth edition, which includes various activities in which the participant chooses the programs that suit him to unleash his latent energies and enrich the event, expressing his pride in the sponsorship of many governmental and private institutions, which enhances joint work between them and the club. Among the main sponsors are the Dubai Electricity Authority, Dubai Water Authority, Union Coop, and the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

He said: We seek to provide ways to enhance the capabilities and talents of “People of Determination” in all fields, in order for the summer activity to achieve all its desired goals, by occupying their time during the summer vacation and contributing to the community in investing these times, in a way that brings them mental and physical benefit, and informing parents. With the various activities offered by the club, including various programs and activities, which provide “people of determination” with scientific, social, cultural and sports skills.

He added: Summer activity is an important platform for investing in leisure time, and we are all striving for the eighth edition to achieve what we all aspire to in developing the skills of “people of determination” and discovering their spirit of creativity and learning, according to the programs designated for that.