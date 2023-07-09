Dubai (Union)

The Dubai Club for People of Determination will launch its summer activities in its seventh edition tomorrow, Monday, under the slogan “To the Summits, O People of Determination.” and programs, commensurate with various disabilities, in its four axes: future, innovation, sustainability and life skills.

Thani Juma Belrakad, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Club for People of Determination, confirmed that DEWA is one of the first and permanent supporters of the club’s summer programs and all other activities, appreciating the support and support of His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, ​​for people of determination in order to achieve their aspirations. At all levels.

He said: The summer activity every year represents an important stage in the march of the participants that promotes many societal values ​​that the family and parents contain, leading to the aspirations required to fill the times of “people of determination” in the summer vacation and the community contribution to investing these times in a way that benefits them mentally and physically and defines Parents are informed of the various activities offered by the club and the introduction of its various competitions that provide “people of determination” with scientific, social, cultural and sports skills, in order to reach the goals of the club.

For his part, Majid Al-Osaimi, Executive Director of the Club, thanked the sponsors of the seventh edition and His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, for the authority’s diamond sponsorship of the summer activity, stressing the great role in supporting and empowering people of determination through projects and initiatives. sustainable, expressing his pride in the sponsorship of many governmental and private institutions that promote joint community work between them and the club within the framework of social responsibility, which played a major role in the success of the summer activity in its previous editions.

He said: The summer activity represents an ideal, friendly environment in the summer for people of determination, as we felt the joy of the participants and their families through their positive interaction with all the activities in the previous edition, and we look forward to the new edition achieving all the goals for which it is held.