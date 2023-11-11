The Dubai Civil Defense team won five major sports titles this year, including first place in the Government Games Championship, first place in the Ministry of Interior kayak race, the same in the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Rowing Championship, first place in the Fitness and Challenge Championship in Dubai, and finally first place in The government security and safety sector category, in the “Emirates of Safety” event organized by the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA).

Director General of the Dubai Civil Defense Authority, Lieutenant General Rashid Thani Al Matroushi, told Emirates Al-Youm that these competitions are not just activities in which the team participates, but rather they are an important indicator of the readiness of Dubai Civil Defense personnel to deal with emergency situations in various circumstances, pointing out The administration relies entirely on its men in these competitions, and does not bring in professionals or sports champions to represent it.

He added that the first principle in a firefighter’s work is to protect himself from risks so that he can protect others, and this cannot be achieved without high physical fitness and sustained readiness to deal with risks, which necessarily requires him to undergo strong training programs.

He pointed out that the winning team in these competitions is a miniature model of the Civil Defense Force and all its men, who enjoy fitness and physical strength, as imposed on them by the nature of their work, and the leadership’s directives on the necessity of encouraging everyone to practice sports and adopt it as a way of life, and the administration devotes sufficient time to training, according to a daily agenda that it supervises. Qualified trainers from within the administration.

He explained that there are competitions that do not rely solely on physical strength, such as government games and the “Emirates of Safety” competitions that were held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, pointing out that they depend in large part on mental fitness. This is what distinguishes the firefighter, who differs from others in his ability to make decisions in complex moments and while facing risks. He pointed out that during some incidents, the firefighter climbs more than 50 floors, carrying equipment weighing about 25 kilograms to fight a fire on the upper floors, and this requires him to have exceptional fitness that qualifies him to excel in any sports competition, pointing out that what the civil defense team has achieved is the fruits of the effort. Continued 10 years of training and improvement.

Al Matrooshi stressed that Dubai Civil Defense men are 100% prepared for emergencies, due to their high physical fitness, which is an essential factor for dealing with complex cases in various circumstances.

