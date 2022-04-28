Dubai (Union) The Dubai Financial Market Company achieved a net profit of 27.5 million dirhams during the first quarter of this year, an increase of 17% compared to the profits of the same period in 2021, which amounted to 23.4 million dirhams. The total consolidated revenues of the company increased by 7% to 78.6 million dirhams during the first quarter of 2022, compared to revenues of 73.4 million dirhams during the first quarter of 2021. Revenues were distributed by 55.9 million dirhams from operations and 22.7 million dirhams from investments and others. Operating expenses amounted to 51.1 million dirhams, compared to 50 million dirhams. Hilal Al Marri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Financial Market Company “PJSC” said: “Trading activities in the Dubai Financial Market gained more momentum during the first quarter of 2022, reinforcing its remarkable positive trajectory in the previous quarter, which followed the announcement of the strategy It has ambitions to develop Dubai’s financial markets and consolidate the emirate’s position as a global financial center in line with the vision of the wise leadership.” He added: “Accordingly, the trading value increased by 48% to reach 22.8 billion dirhams during the first quarter, compared to 15.4 billion dirhams in the same quarter of last year. The general index recorded an increase of 10.3%, and the market value rose to 437.4 billion dirhams, an increase of 6.4%. compared to its level at the end of 2021. Foreign investors maintained their remarkable presence in the market and acquired 45.8% of the value of its trading during the first quarter, with a net investment of 2.1 billion dirhams as a purchase proceeds, and their ownership percentage amounted to 23.2% of the total market value at the end of March 2022. In the same context. The share of investment institutions in the total trading value amounted to 51.6%, with a net investment of 651 million dirhams as a purchase proceeds. He explained that the market attracted 51,40 thousand new investors during the first quarter of this year, foreign investors representing 73.4% of them, bringing the total number of investors registered in the market by the end of March 2022 to 903,07 thousand investors belonging to 209 nationalities, which reflects its attractiveness. For investors, and their growing interest in the opportunities it provides, whether through trading or participating in public offerings. Hilal Al-Marri concluded by saying: “During the first quarter of 2022, the market moved forward in implementing its strategic plans aimed at consolidating its position as a main gateway for investment, as it is currently considered among the most regional markets that provide a variety of financial products, including stocks, futures contracts, sukuk, bonds and investment funds. real estate, exchange-traded funds, etc. The market is moving strongly towards expanding the scope of these opportunities and attracting leading companies from various economic sectors to implement public offerings and listings in the market, as well as adding more products in the next stage.Moreover, our efforts in the field of digital transformation have made many strides through Expansion of services related to facilitating investors’ access to the market, issuing investor numbers, or participating in public offerings, whether through the electronic channels of the Dubai Financial Market or those of business partners from brokerage companies, financial and banking institutions, and others.