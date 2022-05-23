The Dubai Government Department of Finance said that the provisions of Law No. (7) of 2022 regarding the Pension and Social Security Fund for Local Military Personnel working in the Emirate of Dubai, issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, in his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Established by Law No. (21) of 2008, it is valid as a public institution that enjoys the legal personality and the legal capacity necessary to carry out business and actions that ensure the achievement of the objectives of this institution, which is attached to the Department of Finance. The director general of the department, Abdul Rahman Saleh Al Saleh, who is in charge of the general supervision of the affairs of the fund, said: “The department intends, in accordance with the provisions of this law, to transfer all rights, obligations, responsibilities and powers entrusted to the management of pensions and social security to local military personnel, which was established in the department by a previous decision of the The Executive Council, to the executive body of the fund, in accordance with the legislation in force in the emirate, and it also intends to transfer the financial allocations allocated to this department in the annual budget of the Department of Finance, to the fund.

He added that the establishment of the Pensions and Social Security Fund for local military personnel working in the Emirate of Dubai constitutes a major leap in the emirate’s vision of the social sector with regard to pensions and social security for its affiliates, and supports development efforts and endeavors aimed at achieving leadership and excellence in procedures, in order to achieve the government’s goals in community happiness, stressing that The fund’s objectives are in line with the approved policies and strategic plans in this regard.

In turn, the Executive Director of the Pension and Social Security Fund for Local Soldiers working in the Emirate of Dubai, Major General Yousef Abdul-Malik Ahli, affirmed,

The new law defines the “administrative, organizational and financial aspects and frameworks for the fund,” explaining that with regard to the provisions of the insurance rights and privileges established for affiliates, pensioners and those entitled to them, these “remain the same as regulated by Law No. 21 of 2008 under which the fund was established.” . He added: “The new law does not deal with any issues related to or related to insurance rights and privileges, and does not address any of its provisions in its provisions.”

The Pension and Social Security Fund for Local Soldiers working in the Emirate of Dubai aims to support the emirate’s vision in the social sector of pension and social security for its affiliates, and to apply best insurance practices for pension and social security services to its affiliates, in addition to regulating the affairs of affiliates, pensioners and those entitled to them in the Fund, in order to ensure the delivery of All their rights and meet all their insurance needs with ease and ease.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

