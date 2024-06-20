The Dubai Festivals and Retail Corporation revealed the launch date of the twenty-seventh edition of “Dubai Summer Surprises”, from June 28 to September 1, 2024.

The Foundation stated, in a statement today, that the course will provide 65 days of experiences through events, raffles and prizes, food and beverage offers, hotel packages and tourist attractions.

This year’s Dubai Summer Surprises schedule includes experiences in shopping centres, theme parks and tourist attractions, in addition to artistic events presented by a group of the most prominent stars, live entertainment shows, food, a new season of Modhesh World celebrating the 25th anniversary of its launch, and more.

Shoppers will have many chances to win huge prizes in raffles and competitions held across the city throughout Dubai Summer Surprises.

Dubai Summer Surprises 2024 kicks off with the opening weekend, which presents a series of concerts at the Coca-Cola Arena.

The Beat the Hit concert series returns for its third year and includes a group of Arab musicians.

The Summer Sale offers promotions on various brands across the city.

Dubai is full of many shows and events offered to the public, and the full schedule of events will be revealed soon.