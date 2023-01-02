The Dubai Fertility Center has succeeded in fulfilling the dreams of many families from all over the world. Since its establishment, the center has witnessed the birth of 5273 children, including 569 children through the “Initiative of Hope” program (honored by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and President of the State). The Council of Ministers and Ruler of Dubai), which was launched in 2013, to treat infertility free of charge for citizens in the center, according to the latest statistics.

The director of the center, Hana Tawara, told Emirates Today that the center has succeeded in recent years in achieving great achievements in the field of providing medical assistance services for pregnancy and childbearing, and has also contributed to various initiatives to improve the results of indicators of low fertility among citizens and various nationalities from all over the world. Stressing that it applies the best treatment protocols and practices in the field of fertilization with the aim of raising pregnancy rates and improving reproductive health, in a manner that competes with global rates in this field. She emphasized that the center had greatly succeeded in raising pregnancy success rates in the country, in addition to actively participating and contributing to medical research related to the improvement and development of reproductive health services.

And she continued: «During 2022, the Dubai Fertility Center passed the international accreditation assessment, where it was able to obtain two certificates of excellence with the highest results, and it included a certificate of renewal of global accreditation from the Canadian International Authority in the field of reproductive health for the (Diamond category), so that the center would be one of the first government centers. At the regional level, who obtains this accreditation, for the second time in a row, after applying the requirements for obtaining this category, which is the highest category granted to laboratories of medical assistance centers for reproduction. This accreditation reflects the distinguished services provided by the Dubai Fertility Center, which are in line with international standards applied in specialized centers, which contribute to enhancing patient safety and safe handling of human samples in all stages of treatment using medical assisted reproductive technologies.

Tawara added: “The center also succeeded in obtaining the International Accreditation Certificate (JCI) with distinction, as the program standards focus on leadership, the quality of work procedures in the fertilization laboratory, and the quality and work procedures of the various services in the center in general, in a manner that guarantees an improvement in the quality of services provided in accordance with the standards.” To obtain global recognition, which enhances the role of health facilities in providing services in accordance with the best and highest international practices, which improve the service and help improve and raise the efficiency of the overall performance of various work policies with high quality.

new services

The Director of the Dubai Fertility Center, Hana Tawara, pointed out that the center is working to provide new services in line with the implementation of the new fertilization law, including freezing embryos, transferring embryos from outside the country, extending the period of preservation and freezing of human samples, freezing eggs for unmarried women, providing advice for nutrition services, and providing counseling. In aspects of lifestyle modification for infertile patients to improve the chances of a successful pregnancy through assisted reproductive technologies.