The Dubai Fertility Center revealed that 77 examinations were conducted to determine the sex of the fetus within three years, representing 11% of the total genetic, chromosomal and genetic examinations conducted for embryos before implantation.

The director of the Dubai Fertility Center, Hana Obaid Tahurah, explained to Emirates Today that the law specified two criteria and two conditions that must be met to allow the provision of the fetus sex determination service, which are the response to the desire of the spouses to achieve family balance in the event that a certain gender prevails over the other sex in the family, while the second criterion is In the presence of genetic diseases associated with the sex of the fetus, and therefore it is mandatory to identify healthy embryos regardless of gender to ensure detection of genetic diseases and selection of only viable embryos that can be implanted. Ministers No. 64 of 2020 regarding the executive regulations, the Dubai Fertility Center and various specialized agencies are committed to providing health services in the field of reproductive health.

With regard to the rates of demand for choosing and determining the sex of the fetus, she said that the selection is made based on what is available from the children of the family and according to the procedures approved in accordance with the state law for medical assistance services in procreation, noting that services for determining the sex of the newborn are available within the framework of the technical policies in force in accordance with Conditions and criteria to achieve a balance between the sexes in the family alike. In the event that there are male children, the female is required and vice versa.

And she continued: «With regard to choosing the sex of the newborn over the past three years (2019-2021), the statistics prove that there is an estimated rate of 11% for requests for sex determination examination, as 77 examinations were conducted to determine the sex of the fetus out of the total number of genetic, chromosomal and genetic examinations that are conducted for embryos before implantation with a total of 673 cases.

For his part, the head of medical affairs at the center, consultant of gynecology and fertilization, Dr. Muhammad Al-Qalioubi, stated that the center is one of the leading centers in monitoring and improving pregnancy outcomes through medical assisted reproduction techniques at the state and region levels, as a success rate estimated at 63% was recorded over the course of the year. Over the past three years, the results are monitored with multiple performance indicators, including pregnancy success rates according to age groups, type of fertilization techniques, multiple pregnancies, and others, which enhance the elements of performance monitoring.

He pointed out that, according to statistics, the rate of pregnancy outcomes during fertilization services over the last three years amounted to 62% in 2020, and reached 63% in 2021 and 2022.

With regard to the most innovative technologies in the field of fertilization in the country, Al-Qalyoubi said: “The scope of service includes the provision of specialized medical services in the field of medical assistance in procreation for couples who suffer from fertility problems, as well as women who have gynecological diseases that prevent pregnancy naturally from occurring within the UAE.” And various nationalities residing in the country and outside the country, including IVF, ICSI, egg retrieval, embryo transfer, and artificial insemination.

new services

Dr. Muhammad Al-Qaloubi, Head of Medical Affairs at the Dubai Fertility Center, Consultant of Obstetrics and Gynecology, said: “The center is working to provide new services in line with the implementation of the new fertilization law, which included: freezing embryos, transferring embryos from outside the country, extending the period of preservation and freezing of human samples, and freezing Eggs for unmarried women, providing counseling for nutrition services to provide advice in aspects of lifestyle modification for infertile patients, to improve the chances of a successful pregnancy through medically assisted reproductive techniques.