Dubai (Etihad)

Dubai Fashion Week, the official fashion event in Dubai, organized by the Dubai Design District and the Arab Fashion Council, returns for the fall and winter season 2024-2025 on Sunday, February 4, with a full program of exceptional fashion shows and exclusive events that contribute to consolidating Dubai’s position as a global capital. For fashion, along with New York, Paris, London and Milan.

The third edition of Dubai Fashion Week witnesses the participation of a group of leading fashion brands and emerging talents from the region and the world, with Dubai Design District, the global creative destination affiliated with the TECOM Group, being the headquarters for most of the events of this edition, with selected events being held in various locations within Dubai.

The third edition of Dubai Fashion Week succeeded in attracting the interest of fashion lovers and experts from all over the world, after its new date was announced on the famous billboards in Times Square in New York, as Dubai Fashion Week opens the international fashion season for the first time with its date set in Earlier than usual and its launch before international fashion weeks.

“Dubai Fashion Week” unveils a new program for the fall and winter season 2024-2025, as it opens its activities with a high-level presentation of the “Rizman Ruzaini” brand, which starred in one of its designs, the fashion world icon Naomi Campbell, during the activities of the second season of Dubai Fashion Week, which was held Last October, the finale will be with the fashion show of the “Designers&US” brand located in the Dubai Design District.

In this regard, Khadija Al Bastaki, Senior Vice President of TECOM Group – Dubai Design District, said: “Each edition of Dubai Fashion Week contributes to consolidating Dubai’s leading position as a global fashion destination, as the fall and winter season 2024-2025 promises a busy program that highlights the latest trends.” The sector through the creativity of designers coming from various parts of the region and the world, in addition to showcasing the diversity and vitality that characterizes the fashion sector in Dubai.”

She added: “This edition is distinguished from its predecessors by distributing its events across different locations in Dubai, with the main events concentrated in the Dubai Design District. Bringing the date of the event closer and its new program contributes to enhancing cooperation opportunities and expanding the base of entities wishing to purchase from participating designers, at the same time it contributes to “In elevating the experience of fashion lovers coming from different parts of the world, as this innovative and supportive environment provided by this event confirms Dubai’s position as a global center for fashion and creativity.”

For his part, Mohammed Aqra, Chief Strategy Officer at the Arab Fashion Council, said: “Dubai Fashion Week is gaining increasing importance among international fashion weeks with every new edition, and each show highlights the unique talents, boldness and creativity of the fashion sector in Dubai, and we look forward to leaving… A solid imprint with our new program, which includes various events organized in different locations, which contributes to consolidating Dubai’s position as a leading fashion destination and the capital of creativity worldwide, in line with the vision of the Arab Fashion Council.”