Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

The Dubai Family Business Centre, which operates under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has issued a model guide for the Family Charter.

According to a statement issued by the center today, the issuance of the model comes within the framework of the center’s ongoing efforts to provide practical guidance and models on the main issues of interest to family businesses, which contributes to enhancing their growth and development at the level of administrative and operational processes.

According to the center, the Family Charter Guiding Model is a fundamental pillar for building sustainable, prosperous and harmonious family businesses, as it provides a comprehensive overview of the basic elements and structures that contribute to the success and long-term continuity of family businesses.

The model reviews the foundations that form family governance mechanisms, and aims to empower both families and companies by providing them with integrated governance structures, which constitute a compass that effectively guides the family business to face challenges and benefit from promising opportunities.

The model includes practical examples of effective governance practices, starting from defining roles and meeting mechanisms, to eligibility criteria for joining governance groups in a family business. These axes constitute the basic components that will strengthen the structure of any family business, and ensure its success and sustainability across generations. It also addresses governance practices specifically designed for family businesses, in addition to an overview of family committees that contribute to increasing harmony and ensuring continuity. Through the Family Charter Guidance Model, the Dubai Family Business Centre was keen to identify the mechanisms for developing a family charter and its most prominent provisions, in a way that meets the needs of family businesses and achieves their priorities.

The guiding model aims to pave the way for the future and build a shared commitment to family values, by defining common goals and visions to achieve harmony among family members and engage them in the work, and to set a clear direction and enhance loyalty, trust and flexibility within the family business.