Dubai (Union)

The Dubai Falcons, led by Mohammed Al Habtoor, won the title of the Polo Partners Championship, which was organized by the Al Habtoor Polo and Equestrian Club, with the participation of 4 teams, after defeating the Dubai Lions led by Sheikha Alia Al Maktoum by half a goal, and he won it because of the handicap difference of “6.5- 6”, while the “Eagles” defeated the “Tigers” 10-3 in the consolation match.

Mohammed Al-Huraiz, a member of the Board of Directors of the Polo Association, expressed his happiness with the success of the tournament, hoping that it will continue annually within the agenda of the Habtoor Polo and Equestrian Club and Resort.

After the final, Lucas Tremmel, General Manager of the Habtoor Polo and Equestrian Resort Hotel, crowned the “Dubai Falcons” champion, and the “Dubai Lions” runner-up. Raja Abu Al-Jibeen won the best player award, and the pony Maria won the best horse award.

#Dubai #Falcons #Champion #Polo #Partners #Cup