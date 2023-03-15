Dubai Expo City hosted this morning the first program within the first activities of the “Road to COP28” organized by the conference presidency and led by youth.

The first program included interactive workshops aimed at inspiring, educating and empowering students between the ages of 7 and 15 to understand and deal with climate change in cooperation with the Expo School Programs.

Since the early morning, large numbers of students flocked to the site of the “Terra” Sustainability Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai, and a number of educational and educational activities were organized, presented by a group of young climate pioneers, and focused on various issues related to climate change, and illustrated educational materials were distributed. Students with the aim of introducing them to climate issues in general.

During the afternoon, the second program dedicated to youth is held, which includes youth circles, discussions, workshops, sustainability initiatives, and performances organized by the event’s partners, including the Ministry of Culture and Youth and the Arab Youth Center. As for the evening program, it constitutes the main event of the event, during which the leadership team of “COP28” will discuss with young leaders of climate action the aspirations of the team for the next Conference of the Parties hosted by the UAE.

This event is an important station for youth and society in the process of raising awareness and mobilizing efforts towards the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Climate Change COP28, as the “road to COP28” is in line with the conference’s endeavor to promote and accelerate global climate action through the cooperation of all stakeholders and all segments of society from In order to fulfill the pledges the world has made for future generations.