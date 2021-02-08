The General Secretariat of the Executive Council in the Emirate of Dubai stressed the importance of adhering to the policies and procedures followed regarding the dissemination and exchange of government information and maintaining its confidentiality and privacy, as well as enhancing transparency and establishing governance rules regarding the dissemination and exchange of information and data, with the need to take punitive measures into account when it comes to information leakage from documents. Confidential and sensitive government works.

The General Secretariat of the Executive Council revealed the success of the relevant authorities in the Dubai government to identify people who leaked some government documents through messaging applications and social media, stressing that the leakage of classified vital documents is a criminal act in accordance with the relevant laws in force in the emirate, and the legal measures followed in that matter.

The General Secretariat indicated that Article 33 of Law No. 8 of 2018 on Human Resources Management of the Government of Dubai stipulated the confidentiality of information and obligated the employee during his service period and after its end to maintain the confidentiality of the information he had access to by virtue of or because of his job, and to be careful not to disclose it either in a manner. Written or verbal, and whether it relates to the work of the government, the entity for which he works, or any other government agency, unless he obtains a prior written permission from the Director General, or upon the request of a judicial body, or any government agency whose legislation requires obtaining such information.

The General Secretariat of the Executive Council in Dubai also clarified that the document of principles of professional conduct and ethics for public office for employees of the Dubai government, approved by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, stipulated explicitly and directly on the necessity not to publish or circulate data and documents. Official social media and other means.

The General Secretariat clarified that government information and data represent one of the sources of national wealth that must be developed by government agencies, without compromising the principle of protecting it, stressing the importance of providing information necessary to enable users, whether employees or dealers, to use the data they need, at all levels. .

Likewise, she stressed the importance of classifying government documents, workbooks and data containers to protect systems and information from leakage or tampering, and that government agencies take all necessary measures and procedures to ensure commitment to classifying documents and preserving sensitive or confidential government data and information according to the official classification from leakage or tampering.

Dubai was a pioneer at the regional level in providing, developing and protecting data, and achieving a balance between the process of disseminating and exchanging data and maintaining its confidentiality and privacy is an important requirement, as the principle of enhancing transparency and establishing governance rules regarding data dissemination and exchange is among the most prominent objectives of Law No. 26 of 2015 regarding the regulation of Dissemination and exchange of data in the emirate of Dubai, where it was issued nearly six years ago, as well as a list of policies issued by the Smart Dubai Department related to the classification, publication, exchange and protection of data in the Emirate of Dubai, which included a set of policies, the most important of which are the data classification policy, the data protection policy and associated intellectual property rights. Dubai data usage and reuse policy, technical standards policy.

Law No. 11 of 2014 regarding the establishment of the “Dubai Center for Electronic Security” was another pioneering step taken by Dubai with the aim of protecting information, communications network and government information systems in the emirate, in addition to raising the efficiency of methods of information preservation and exchange with all government agencies, whether through information systems or Any other electronic means





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

