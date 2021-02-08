The General Secretariat of the Executive Council, in the Emirate of Dubai, stressed the importance of adhering to the policies and procedures followed regarding the dissemination and exchange of government information, preserving its confidentiality and privacy, as well as enhancing transparency and establishing governance rules regarding the dissemination and exchange of information and data, with the need to take punitive measures into account when it comes to information leakage. Of confidential and sensitive government documents and works.

She revealed the success of the relevant authorities in the Dubai government to identify people who have worked to leak some government documents through messaging applications and social media, confirming that the leakage of classified vital documents is a criminal act, according to the relevant laws in force in the emirate, and legal measures are being taken in this regard. .

The General Secretariat indicated that Article 33 of Law No. 8 of 2018 regarding the Human Resources Management of the Government of Dubai stipulates the confidentiality of information and obligates the employee, during the period of his service and after its termination, to maintain the confidentiality of the information that he learned by virtue of or because of his job, and to be careful not to disclose Whether it is written or verbal, and whether it relates to the work of the government, the entity for which he works, or any other government agency, unless he obtains prior written permission from the Director General, or upon the request of a judicial body, or any government agency whose legislation requires obtaining such the information.

And it stated that the document of principles of professional conduct and ethics of the civil service for employees of the Dubai government, approved by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, stipulated the necessity not to publish or circulate official data and documents on social media, and other means. .

She explained that government information and data represent one of the sources of national wealth that must be developed by government agencies, without compromising the principle of its protection, stressing the importance of providing the necessary information to enable users, whether employees or dealers, to use the data they need, at all levels.

Likewise, she stressed the importance of classifying government documents, workbooks, and data containers to protect systems and information from leakage or tampering, and that government agencies take all necessary measures and procedures to ensure commitment to classifying documents, and preserving sensitive or confidential government data and information according to the official classification from leakage or tampering.

Dubai was a pioneer at the regional level in providing, developing and protecting data, and achieving a balance between the process of disseminating and exchanging data and maintaining its confidentiality and privacy is an important requirement, as the principle of enhancing transparency and establishing governance rules regarding data dissemination and exchange is among the most prominent objectives of Law No. 26 of 2015. Regarding the regulation of the dissemination and exchange of data in the Emirate of Dubai, where it was issued about six years ago, as well as the list of policies issued by the Smart Dubai Department related to the classification, publication, exchange and protection of data in the Emirate of Dubai, which included a set of policies, the most important of which are the data classification policy, the data protection policy and property rights Associated intellectual property, Dubai data use and reuse policy, and technical standards policy.

Law No. 11 of 2014 regarding the establishment of the “Dubai Center for Electronic Security” was another pioneering step taken by Dubai with the aim of protecting information, communications network and government information systems in the emirate, in addition to raising the efficiency of methods of storing and exchanging information with all government agencies, whether through information systems. Or any other electronic means.

