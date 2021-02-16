Dubai (WAM)

Chaired by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, the Council approved the establishment of a juvenile care center in Dubai, based on a study presented by the Authority. Community development in coordination with the Dubai Police General Command, the Public Prosecution, and a number of concerned authorities.

The center aims to provide activities that qualify the juvenile and reintegrate it among members of society as a happy, empowered, safe and aware individual of his rights, in addition to promoting the concept of juvenile care and rehabilitation, and developing proactive solutions to address the factors that cause the phenomenon of juvenile delinquency, in line with international best practices, to enhance the cohesion of the societal fabric In Dubai, by working on behavioral rehabilitation for these children, in preparation for their positive integration as productive individuals in society.

The center also aims to reduce the rate of child delinquency, increase their integration into society, enhance integration between the concerned authorities, and limit the return to delinquency and crime, through preventive programs aimed at families and children, especially those exposed to delinquency, in addition to activating the role of schools and residential neighborhoods, in proportion to The needs of adolescents and raising awareness among families and the community about ways of support and guidance that protect their children from delinquency.

The center provides a hotline service for child protection, in addition to activating intervention programs, volunteer work, or community services, and promotes the integration of juveniles, and re-activates the administration of judicial probation, vocational training and placement in line with the situation and issue of the juvenile.

The center also enhances the integration of the efforts of the work teams and the authorities responsible in Dubai for the care and rehabilitation of juveniles, through the enactment of legislative, human and technical capabilities to achieve the maximum possible benefit, and on the scale of human potentials, the presence of a single party concerned with social follow-up promotes that the juvenile delinquent takes over from the moment the report is received until the care. In addition to the number of social workers in the early intervention stage, as well as the cognitive empowerment of juvenile workers.

In terms of technical capabilities, the center is working to build a unified database of events in the emirate of Dubai, and to conduct investigations and litigation remotely, with an electronic file of the event linked between the concerned authorities to clarify the course of the event in the case.