The Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai has approved the strategic plan to regulate fishing in the emirate, submitted by the Permanent Committee for Regulating Fishing of Live Aquatic Resources in the Emirate of Dubai, which was directed by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to form it in Last February, chaired by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Fishermen’s Cooperative Society, Major General Pilot Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, and included the work vision and strategic implementation mechanisms to preserve the marine wealth in the emirate, and ensure its conformity with the provisions of federal legislation and ministerial decisions issued in the matter of protecting marine life, and limiting Violations that threaten the fish stocks in the waters of the Emirate of Dubai.

The strategic plan includes developing an integrated system to monitor fishing practices, including control, permits, security and protection of marine wealth, developing a database, implementing plans for the sustainability of living marine resources in the emirate, determining the number of fishing boats, breeding seasons in different areas, and monitoring the implementation of the fishing ban. Proposing the types and sizes of fish for which a decision is issued to ban fishing, and working to facilitate and simplify the procedures for licensing artisanal fishing through a single window, in cooperation with federal and local authorities.

The plan presented by the committee includes the development of fisheries, coral reef farming and artificial environments for fish breeding by protecting sensitive and affected habitats from fishing activities, enhancing biodiversity, providing shelter for young and adult fish, promoting artisanal and recreational fisheries, creating suitable diving areas, and promoting research and educational activities. .

The plan mentioned banning net fishing until further notice, given its devastating negative impact on fish stocks, giving the stock an opportunity to recover to sustainable levels for future generations.

Based on the Executive Council’s decision, the Dubai Fishermen’s Cooperative Society will coordinate the process of financial compensation to the affected fishermen, who use nets to fish during the ban period, to reduce the social and economic impacts resulting from this decision.

The “Living Aquatic Resources Fishing Regulation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai” seeks to develop rehabilitation programs that will contribute to ensuring the sustainability and development of marine wealth, such as rehabilitation programs for affected coastal environments, which aim to improve habitat quality, identify high-risk areas, and enhance the capacity of eligible environments. To survive, and to continue the periodic monitoring of fish breeding environments, in addition to working on the implementation of periodic field surveys in selected coastal environments, with the aim of studying the distribution and reproduction of important local species of fish, and studying zooplankton and plants and the chemical and physical characteristics of these environments, and the impact of these characteristics on the natural existence of fish and multiply it.

In addition, preparations are being made to launch a series of awareness campaigns to introduce the laws of protecting fisheries and the importance of preserving them, as well as the importance of maintaining the cleanliness of the marine environment from pollutants, especially plastic, and the harms and risks of using plastic nets on the environment, and introducing the specifications of fishing tools, in accordance with the approved standards, and the importance of Selling fish through approved sales outlets, fish transportation methods, recreational fishing and pleasure boats. The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change had prepared a study, which showed a decrease in fish stocks on the coasts of the UAE by about 88% during the years 1975 – 2011, as a result of the destruction of aquatic habitats and illegal fishing practices. sustainable. Surveys conducted by Dubai Municipality during 2018-2019 also showed that six types of the most important commercial fish are found in very small quantities in the coastal area of ​​the emirate, with their fishing continuing beyond sustainable levels.

