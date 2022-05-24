The Endowment and Minors Affairs Foundation in Dubai, in cooperation with the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, launched the “Dubai Government Employee Endowment” initiative, which aims to urge the emirate’s government employees to participate in the community in supporting and developing endowment assets, by deducting a specific part of the employee’s monthly salary.

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, and Ali Muhammad Al Mutawa, Secretary General of the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation, signed the agreement to launch the initiative. It was agreed between the two parties that Dubai government employees wishing to participate in the “endowment of Dubai government employees” initiative would submit a request for a monthly deduction from their salaries, through the government resource planning (GRP) systems and the “smart employee” application of Dubai Digital. The monthly deduction is transferred to the account of the Foundation for Endowments and Minors Affairs, which in turn collects these donations and pumps them into the real estate endowment projects that it implements and supervises its management and investment, then distributes its proceeds in providing charitable work, and every monthly deduction that is deducted is a current charity for the donor employee, whose wages Permanent and uninterrupted benefit.

The Foundation has launched the first endowment project for Dubai government employees on a plot of land endowed for the common good, in the Jumeirah First area, with an area of ​​1,273 square feet. . Al Falasi stressed the importance of the endowment, which is a protection for society and a reason for cohesion, cooperation and solidarity among its members.

He said that Dubai government employees always strive to do good, and they will not hesitate to participate in this distinguished initiative, which gives them the opportunity to give and take part, and to participate in charitable deeds that benefit the UAE society with its various components.



