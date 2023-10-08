The Endowments and Minors’ Funds Management Foundation in Dubai, in cooperation with the Emirates Islamic Bank, launched a pre-loaded bank card, “Sand,” to enable eligible segments of society to purchase in various sales centers using the card.

The Foundation distributed 3,000 “Sand” cards, worth three million dirhams, to groups benefiting from the Foundation’s social assistance, including orphans, widows, senior citizens, people of determination, and people with limited income.

Each card includes a financial amount of 1,000 dirhams, which is deposited in advance by the organization in a special account with Emirates Islamic Bank. The card also provides its holder with discount benefits from the Carrefour chain of stores and the Union Cooperative Society. The cardholder can make retail purchases from points of sale in UAE dirhams.

The Secretary-General of the Endowments Foundation and Minors’ Funds Management, Ali Al-Mutawa, said: “Providing social support to deserving segments is one of the priorities of the Foundation’s work, and issuing the Sanid card contributes to empowering orphans, widows, and people of determination, and providing the necessary support to ensure a decent life for senior citizens and those with limited income, and improving the standard of living.” for them”. Al-Mutawa added, “The Foundation seeks to build partnerships with various private and government agencies, to give selected community groups access to many benefits and services that improve their quality of life.”

For his part, CEO of Emirates Islamic Bank, Farid Al Mulla, said, “The launch of the Saned banking card aims to provide financial support to those who deserve it from members of the Emirati community. In accordance with the basic principles of Islamic Sharia, our priority has always been to ensure the well-being and greater good of the individual and society.”