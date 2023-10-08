The Endowments and Minors’ Funds Management Foundation in Dubai (Awqaf Dubai), in cooperation with Emirates Islamic Bank, launched the pre-loaded bank card Sanid to enable eligible segments of society to make purchases in various sales centers using the card.

The Foundation distributed 3,000 Sanid cards worth 3 million dirhams to groups benefiting from the Foundation’s social assistance, including orphans, widows, senior citizens, people of determination, and people with limited income. The card includes a financial amount of one thousand dirhams, which is deposited in advance by the institution in a special account with Emirates Islamic. The card also provides its holder with discount benefits from the Carrefour chain of stores and the Union Cooperative Society. The cardholder can make retail purchases from points of sale in UAE dirhams.

The Secretary-General of the Endowments Foundation and Minors’ Funds Management, Ali Al-Mutawa, confirmed that providing social support to deserving segments is one of the priorities of the Foundation’s work, and issuing the Sanid card contributes to empowering orphans, widows, and people of determination, providing the necessary support to ensure a decent life for senior citizens and those with limited income, and improving the standard of living for these groups. “

Al-Mutawa said: “The Foundation seeks to build partnerships with various private and government agencies to give selected community groups access to many benefits and services that improve their quality of life.”

Al-Mutawa pointed out the Foundation’s keenness to communicate and coordinate with the concerned authorities to reach the segments of society deserving of support to ensure that they receive the Foundation’s services for the benefit and sustainable good of society.

For his part, CEO of Emirates Islamic Bank, Farid Al Mulla, said: “We are pleased to cooperate with Dubai Endowments to launch the Saned Banking Card with the aim of providing financial support to those who deserve it from members of the Emirati community, and in accordance with the basic principles of Islamic Sharia, our priority has always been to ensure well-being and the greater good.” For the individual and society. As a responsible Islamic financial institution, we are committed to empowering and advancing the communities in which we operate through such partnerships and purposeful initiatives.