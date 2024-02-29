The Endowments and Minors’ Funds Management Foundation in Dubai, in cooperation with the Community Development Authority in Dubai and the Emirates Islamic Bank, provided 2,000 “Sand” cards worth two million dirhams, with the aim of supporting eligible groups registered with the Community Development Authority in Dubai, which include orphans, widows, senior citizens, people of determination, and people with disabilities. limited income.

The card included a financial sum of 1,000 dirhams, which was deposited in advance by the institution in a special account with Emirates Islamic. The card provides its holders with discount benefits from the Carrefour chain of stores and the Union Cooperative Society, and the cardholder can make retail purchases from points of sale in Emirati dirhams.

The Secretary-General of the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Management Foundation in Dubai, Ali Al-Mutawa, confirmed that this support comes within the Foundation’s strategy aimed at empowering groups benefiting from social assistance, improving their quality of life, and improving the living conditions of orphans, widows, people of determination, senior citizens, and low-income people.

Al-Mutawa added that the distribution of the card came in cooperation with the Emirates Islamic Bank, and the pre-loaded “Sand” card is activated to make purchases in various sales centers using the card.

Al-Mutawa said that the Foundation's Social Affairs Bank is concerned with providing support to eligible groups registered with a number of cooperating agencies to provide them with a decent standard of living based on the desire of the donors and those with white hands, and the Foundation is keen to deliver support to those who deserve it, in cooperation with various agencies.

He stated that the value of Dubai Endowments’ spending on the Social Affairs and All Charity Bank during the past year amounted to about 22.5 million dirhams, which was spent to support and empower low-income segments of society.

For his part, CEO of Emirates Islamic, Farid Al Mulla, said: “We are pleased to continue providing support to deserving groups through our partnership with (Dubai Endowments) through the Sanid Card initiative, which aims to provide financial support to the most deserving individuals in society.”

