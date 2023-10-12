The Endowments and Minors Management Foundation in Dubai contributed 500,000 dirhams to support the project of opening three classrooms affiliated with the advanced school program at the Dubai Autism Center, which will contribute to accommodating 18 students with autism.

This came during the Foundation’s delegation’s visit to the Center’s pavilion at the “International Expo for People of Determination,” which concludes its activities today, at the Dubai World Trade Center.

The Secretary-General of the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Management Foundation, Ali Muhammad Al-Mutawa, stressed that supporting people of determination and their families is at the heart of the priorities of the Foundation’s plans and strategies, in accordance with the leadership’s vision of innovating services that achieve quality of life for them, achieving community integration, achieving effective participation and promoting equal opportunities. Supporting individuals and families and enabling them to carry out their roles. He added that Dubai Endowments is keen to contribute to the empowerment of the group of people with autism disorder, by providing the necessary support to institutions and centers that provide them with care, attention and an appropriate educational environment, pointing out the need to join efforts in order to achieve the goals of the national policy to empower people of determination, and to ensure that this group receives They have appropriate opportunities to prove their abilities, unleash their talents, and enable them to play their active role in society.

The Director General of the Dubai Autism Center and a member of its Board of Directors, Mohammed Al Emadi, appreciated the efforts of the Endowments and Minors Management Foundation in Dubai aimed at supporting the center’s mission and providing the requirements for the sustainability of services.