The Endowments and Minors’ Funds Management Foundation in Dubai reviewed its most prominent endowment projects and charitable initiatives, during a meeting with a delegation from Dubai Police, where the two sides discussed developing bilateral cooperation in areas of common interest, working to implement common goals and building effective partnership relations between them.

The meeting, which took place at the headquarters of the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Management Foundation in Dubai in Al Garhoud, was attended by the Secretary-General of the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Management Foundation, Ali Al-Mutawa, the Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Administration Affairs at Dubai Police, Major General Ahmed Mohammed Rafie, the Deputy Secretary-General of the Foundation, Khaled Al Thani, and the Director of General Administration of Punitive and Correctional Institutions, Brigadier Marwan Julfar, Director of the Dubai Police Academy, Brigadier Dr. Sultan Al Jamal, and a number of departments and cadres from both sides.

Ali Al Mutawa received the “Happiness Medal” from Major General Ahmed Mohammed Rafie, in appreciation of the Foundation’s efforts, contributions and continued cooperation in supporting community projects and initiatives with the Dubai Police General Command.

Ali Al Mutawa expressed his thanks and appreciation for this honor, stressing the organization’s keenness to enhance ways of joint cooperation with Dubai Police, through community initiatives, aimed at ensuring the stability of society and achieving the happiness of its members.

