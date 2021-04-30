The Endowment and Minors Affairs Foundation in Dubai paid the rent arrears for a divorced and breadwinner of four children, who was convicted in a rental case, and was unable to pay because of the suspension of work in the Emirates today.

The Foundation’s initiative comes in conjunction with Zayed Day for Humanitarian Action, which falls on Ramadan 19, the anniversary of the departure of the founder of the state, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul.

The Foundation provided 200,000 dirhams from the Zakat Fund, to end the rent arrears owed by a divorced woman, to help her overcome her ordeal.

The Foundation’s Secretary-General, Ali Al-Mutawa, said that the Foundation took care of paying the rent arrears, to end the woman’s case, so that she could spend the remainder of the holy month of Ramadan in peace at home with her children.





