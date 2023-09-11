The Endowments and Minors’ Funds Management Foundation in Dubai received 500,000 dirhams from the Tarahum Charitable Foundation, for the “Mosque Endowments” campaign, which aims to support the Mosques Endowments Fund of the Emirate of Dubai.

The Tarahum Foundation confirmed their continued support for the campaign by directing donors and donors wishing to donate to mosques through its channels to contribute to the “Mosque Endowments” initiative, noting the possibility of adding the option to donate to the campaign via its website.

The Secretary-General of the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Management Foundation, Ali Al-Mutawa, thanked the Tarahum Charitable Foundation for its contribution, which will support the campaign’s plans in achieving its goal of establishing a sustainable charitable endowment whose proceeds will be allocated to sponsoring the affairs of the emirate’s mosques, pointing out that Tarahum Charity is the first entity to participate in supporting the campaign.

He added: The campaign comes within Dubai’s endeavor to expand and diversify innovative endowment work banks and enhance the participation of individuals and institutions to be active partners in charitable endowments.

The campaign aims to build a commercial complex in the Al Khawaneej area consisting of 29 shops, a market, an integrated medical center and parking lots. The estimated total value of construction costs is about 40 million dirhams, while annual revenues are estimated at about 8 million dirhams, which will be allocated to cover the expenses of about 50 mosques in Dubai. Which have no endowments or funds to benefit from.

Al-Mutawa called on all government and private agencies, all charitable and community institutions, and philanthropists to join the expanded campaign and participate in building this sustainable endowment edifice.

For his part, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Tarahum Charitable Foundation, Khaled Al-Qassim, said: “We work in the Foundation to conclude strategic partnerships with effective institutions in community service, such as the Endowments Foundation and the Department of Minors’ Funds in Dubai, because this type of cooperation is an essential pillar for laying the foundations of an interdependent, cohesive, cohesive society according to priorities.” The National Agenda for the UAE Vision.

He added: “Supporting the ‘Mosque Endowments’ campaign comes within the Foundation’s sustainable projects and initiatives in the field of mosque architecture at the level of the Emirate of Dubai, as it adds to the civilizational, cultural and social aspects, enhancing its role in the life of the individual and society.”

Al-Qasim pointed out that “Tarahum Charity” supports initiatives to increase endowments, promote a safe, sustainable, innovative and attractive environment for endowments, and spread the culture of endowments and its societal role.