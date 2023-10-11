The Endowments and Minors’ Funds Management Foundation in Dubai received a financial contribution of 25 million dirhams from the “Sobha Real Estate” group in support of the “Bunyan Al-Khair” initiative, which was launched by the Foundation, in cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment and “Emirates Today,” with the aim of raising 35 million. AED 100,000 to build 22 endowment buildings, the proceeds of which will go to support citizens with limited income, needy families, and humanitarian cases who do not meet the housing service requirements. The Secretary-General of the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Management Foundation, Ali Al-Mutawa, praised Sobha Real Estate’s contribution to supporting the “Bunyan Al-Khair” initiative in a humanitarian gesture that reflects the image of the solidarity of UAE community institutions in supporting community initiatives that achieve stability for citizen families. He also appreciated the participation of the Land Department. Properties in Dubai are represented by the Real Estate Regulatory Agency, supporting sustainable humanitarian work, serving the community and meeting its needs by directing real estate companies to participate in endowment activity. He stressed that “Bunyan Al-Khair” is considered one of the most important national and community initiatives that support housing and provides assistance to low-income citizens and humanitarian cases to which the requirements of housing service do not apply, pointing out that the initiative continues to open its doors for everyone who wants to do good to join, indicating that the institution has spared no effort in Launching charitable projects and humanitarian initiatives, individually or in cooperation with other parties, with the aim of supporting those in need of housing and making it easier for low-income families by contributing to the payment of due amounts and late fees, within the framework of the Foundation’s keenness to deliver support to those who are eligible, whose files have been studied in cooperation with the relevant authorities. For his part, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sobha Real Estate, PNC Menon, said: “We at Sobha Real Estate are proud to be part of this inspiring humanitarian initiative, which is completely in line with our sustainable efforts in giving back to society. The Bonyan Al-Khair initiative is a reflection of our common goal of creating… “Sustainable and comprehensive housing units. This partnership represents a milestone in our ongoing quest to find comprehensive solutions for community development. The initiative is also an indication of the opportunities and transformative potential of cooperation in confronting societal challenges and ensuring a prosperous future for all.” For her part, Editor-in-Chief of Emirates Today, Mona Bousamra, stressed the importance of the “Bunyan Al Khair” initiative in providing housing for low-income citizens who do not meet the housing requirements in the emirate. She pointed out that the initiative is one of the most important community initiatives launched on the local media level, appreciating the great role of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment and the Endowments Foundation and Palace Funds Management in its success and achieving its goals. Bousmra said: “Sobha’s contribution of 25 million dirhams confirms the great interaction with the campaign, and heralds that the initiative will achieve its goals significantly and in record time.” She pointed out that “the newspaper focuses its entire content on local affairs and societal issues, in addition to adopting several initiatives that translate leadership policy into humanitarian charitable work.” Mona Bousmara explained that “the initiative is consistent with the newspaper’s approach to supporting humanitarian and community initiatives, and stimulating the spirit of social responsibility in institutions, especially with regard to national initiatives that are in the interest of the nation and the citizen,” calling on institutions that wish to donate to contact “Emirates Today.” Via the newspaper’s hotline number (050-2630666).