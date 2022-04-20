The Foundation for Endowments and Minors Affairs in Dubai received a contribution of one million dirhams from the “Harbor Real Estate” company, in support of the “Endowment Sukuk” initiative launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid International Center for Endowment and Endowment Consultation, which is affiliated with the Foundation.

The center confirmed that the support of Harbor Real Estate comes as a continuation of the great societal interaction with the initiative called by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, which allows the donors to support charitable or humanitarian goals, with financial contributions while ensuring the complete preservation of assets. .

The Secretary-General of the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation in Dubai, Ali Al-Mutawa, said: “We are pleased with the rapid response of several parties to the “endowment sukuk” initiative, a few days after its launch, which reflects the great societal interaction with the humanitarian initiatives adopted by the wise leadership and their keenness to support and succeed them.

Al-Mutawa praised the contribution of Harbor Real Estate Company to the humanitarian initiative, pointing out that Harbor is a strategic partner supporting the Foundation and its charitable projects, calling on companies, institutions and individuals to support the initiative to achieve its goals and contribute to strengthening Dubai’s leading role in sustainable charitable investments.

For his part, Harbor CEO Muhannad Al Wadiya said, “Dubai represents a city model based on a culture of sustainable investment that makes positive changes and creates opportunities for happiness in the community. Positive impact on people’s lives

Al-Wadiya added that we in Harbor are fully aware that we are part of this community, so we must perform our duty towards it in terms of social responsibility and participation in making positive changes. One family.

He added, “We are pleased to be part of the “Sukuk Endowment” initiative, and we are committed to supporting charitable initiatives that contribute to the development of societies, including the Sukuk initiative that supports meeting the needs of society at the core, including education and health care, and empowering orphans, people of determination and those who are unable to make their lives better on all levels



