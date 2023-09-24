The Endowments and Minors’ Funds Management Foundation in Dubai organized an Umrah trip for 20 female employees working in various departments, as part of the Foundation’s keenness to promote happiness among its employees.

The organization’s women’s committee held a meeting for female employees participating in the Umrah trip, which included providing religious, health and guidance awareness about the Umrah trip in all its details. The Secretary-General of the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Management Foundation, Ali Al-Mutawa, said, “The initiative comes within the Foundation’s efforts to enhance the happiness of its employees and reward their efforts,” stressing that “this type of initiative contributes to motivating employees, raising their productive capacity, enhancing their positive behavior, and achieving a positive impact.” Tangible in the level of services provided to customers. Al-Mutawa stated that “the Umrah trip is considered one of the community initiatives that reflects Dubai Endowments’ keenness to enhance the quality of life of employees, thus contributing to the performance of their job duties according to the highest levels of efficiency,” pointing out that “this type of initiative contributes to achieving the strategic goal of raising… The level of employee happiness, and working to make community members happy.”

The female Umrah employees thanked the institution and those organizing the initiative for giving them the opportunity to perform Umrah rituals according to the highest levels of organization and coordination.