The Endowments and Minors’ Funds Management Foundation in Dubai has adopted a new and advanced policy for the reconstruction portfolio, which will focus in the next phase on creating new endowment ideas and projects, and expanding the horizons of endowment culture to include all aspects of society.

This came during the first meeting of the Foundation’s Board of Directors, after its formation pursuant to a decision issued by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.

The meeting reviewed the real estate portfolio performance report until the third quarter of this year, as the report indicated that real estate revenues exceeded 200 million dirhams, with an estimated growth of 35% over the year 2022, and is expected to reach 250 million dirhams in 2024.

The attendees were briefed on the endowment real estate projects implemented during the current year, and the projects under study and implementation that will be completed during the next year.

The Chairman of the Foundation’s Board of Directors, Issa Abdullah Ahmed Al Ghurair, stressed the keenness to translate the vision of the wise leadership in supporting the national agenda in consolidating sustainable endowment work, and enhancing the Foundation’s participation in the process of growth and development, in line with the leadership’s strategic vision of expanding the impact of the solidarity and community endowment to the greatest extent. It motivates everyone to contribute to it and participate in charitable work, and forms the basis for creative endowment initiatives that reach the global level.

For his part, the Secretary-General of the Endowments Foundation and Minors’ Funds Management, Ali Al-Mutawa, said that the Foundation will focus in the next stage on creating new endowment ideas and projects, and expanding the horizons of the endowment culture to include all aspects of society, to contribute effectively to advancing the sustainable growth of endowment investment, and achieving new achievements. Innovative national and social initiatives, and working as one team to achieve the ambitions and aspirations of the wise leadership in consolidating the foundations of human solidarity on an ongoing basis, and demonstrating the ability of the Emirati society, with all its segments and business sectors, to prove that it is a model of continuous giving.

