The Board of Directors of the Awqaf Foundation and the Management of Minors’ Funds in Dubai announced the implementation of the new strategy of the Foundation, which was approved by the Executive Council of Dubai, last April, to enhance the diversity and community solidarity of the endowment and consolidate its institutionalization.

The strategy includes eight goals that form a roadmap for the Foundation’s work over the next four years, and achieve its new vision in activating a sustainable and global endowment environment.

The Foundation’s Board of Directors activated the new “Dubai Endowment” strategy at its 32nd periodic meeting, after discussing its various axes with the aim of developing innovative endowment solutions, enhancing performance efficiency, continuous development of services, and achieving the Foundation’s vision of leadership in activating a sustainable and global endowment environment.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Foundation, Issa Al Ghurair, confirmed that the new strategy constitutes the Foundation’s work approach for the period between 2023-2026 and aims to empower the endowment sector, establish solidarity among members of society, perpetuate the benefit, and develop the funds of minors.

Al Ghurair revealed that the new strategy is based on five main axes, which are endowment development, raising the efficiency of governance, delighting customers, digital transformation, consolidating the culture of endowment and enhancing the institution’s reputation in society.

He explained that the first axis focuses on maximizing financial solvency and increasing service endowments, promoting innovation and foreseeing the future, while the second axis is achieved by developing the institution’s efficiency and making it a regional reference in the institutionalization of endowments, and increasing the effectiveness and efficiency of operations and corporate governance, while the third axis is achieved by promoting a safe environment. And sustainable and attractive to endowments, and ensuring effective relations with stakeholders, and the fourth axis is achieved through a pioneering digital infrastructure, while the fifth axis is achieved by spreading the endowment culture and empowering its societal role.

For his part, Ali Al-Mutawa, Secretary-General of the Foundation, said that Dubai’s new endowment strategy is based on four institutional values ​​that it applies according to key performance indicators. These values ​​include excellence and innovation, flexibility and change, integrity and transparency, commitment and sustainability. Al-Mutawa pointed out that the Board of Directors of the Foundation approved several supportive programs to be implemented over the next four years, including mechanisms to strengthen institutional work, complete electronic linkage with government agencies and other agencies, and intensify strategic partnerships with local bodies and agencies concerned with empowering leadership and sustainability in waqf management and investing and developing the funds of minors in the emirate. By identifying 10 strategic programs and initiatives for the next stage.