The Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation sponsors 18 endowment projects, submitted by the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, with a total value of 112 million dirhams.

These endowments serve hundreds of families with limited incomes, in need of low-rent housing, and the proceeds are provided to serve hundreds of needy families, and to service mosques.

The Foundation’s Secretary-General, Ali Al-Mutawa, said: “The late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum is one of the first to support the endowment and charitable work in the Emirate of Dubai, and he, may God have mercy on him, did not hesitate to provide humanitarian and charitable assistance to contribute to alleviating the burden of living obligations. Many families, by directing the proceeds of charitable endowment projects to help them.

Al-Mutawa added: “The forgiven one was among the strongest supporters of endowment projects, because of the endowment’s major contributions to the development of society, and its role in providing goodness to those who are unable to do so on a permanent basis, spanning generations.

He continued: “The charities presented by Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God rest his soul, are numerous over many years, including eight endowments for the housing of families with limited income, which is one of the main reasons for the stability and happiness of these families, in addition to his guarantee of building mosques that can accommodate thousands Prayers, and other various aspects of giving, charitable, humanitarian and social work, which all serve to lay the foundations for a cohesive and cohesive society ».

He pointed out that the late, with the will of God Almighty, used to provide social assistance, in support of the efforts made in the country to relieve the needy, provide a suitable environment for their families, so that they enjoy appropriate family stability, and provide the appropriate atmosphere, so that his benevolent fingerprints will be achieved, housing for the needy, and the availability of mosques for worshipers.





