The Endowments and Minors’ Funds Management Foundation in Dubai announced its cooperation with Al Noor Association for training and qualifying people of determination, with the aim of providing safe transportation for the association’s members of people of determination.

Khaled Al-Halyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Al Noor Association for Training and Rehabilitation of People of Determination, received a delegation from the Dubai Endowments, headed by Omar Juma Al-Mazmi, Director of the Endowment Administration. During the meeting, ways of joint cooperation between the two sides were discussed, which would contribute to facilitating the association’s members of the People of Determination and their regularity in training programs. And rehabilitation.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Rami Baksani and Ian Verservice, members of the Board of Directors of the Al Noor Association, and from (Dubai Endowments) Omar Juma Al-Mazmi, Director of the Endowment Department, Fahd Muhammad Al-Bannai, Head of the Banking Department, and Abdullah Al-Hassay from the Corporate Communications Office. Opportunities for joint cooperation and supporting the Association’s journey in serving and empowering were also discussed. People of determination.

During the meeting, Dubai Endowments contributed to providing the necessary support to provide the designated bus equipped with appropriate modern technologies to facilitate the transportation of people of determination easily and safely during their movement to participate in events and go to training and rehabilitation sites, as the number of students benefiting from transportation on the bus throughout the day is 36 male and female students.

Omar Jumah Al-Mazmi, Director of the Endowment Department, confirmed that supporting people of determination and empowering them in society is one of the priorities of the work of (Dubai Endowments), and he added that the Foundation is keen to conclude partnerships with various entities and institutions that will provide care and training for this category, which will contribute to their rehabilitation and integration to be able to achieve a positive role. Active in society in accordance with the vision of the wise leadership to transform Dubai into a friendly city for people of determination, and in furtherance of our societal responsibility to support and empower all societal groups, including people of determination.



For his part, Khaled Al-Halyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Noor Society, said: “We proudly have 210 students from 31 different nationalities, between the ages of 4 and 35, and we aspire to receive more in the future.”

Al-Halyan praised the Foundation’s support for sponsoring a school bus that is friendly to people of determination. It is Dubai Endowment’s belief in the importance of facilitating the integration and empowerment of people of determination and the use of modern technology so that Al Noor is a pioneer in keeping pace with development. In line with the vision of the wise leadership, Dubai has taken many measures to ensure that people of determination can access… The surrounding environment and means of transportation, and it provides signs in Braille and in forms that are easy to read and understand in public buildings and facilities available to the general public. The public facilities and infrastructure of the Emirate of Dubai were designed according to a model qualified according to the best international standards, to be easily accessible by everyone, and Dubai has adopted the best international practices to ensure Ensures accessibility for everyone, regardless of their needs.