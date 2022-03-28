The Foundation for Endowments and Minors Affairs in Dubai announced the completion of the “Waqf Learn” project in the Rashidiya area, and allocating its proceeds to the education of needy and unable children.

The foundation stated that the endowment is a residential villa built on a plot of land measuring 5,143 square feet, and the construction consists of a ground floor and a first floor, with an area of ​​3,311 square feet. The construction and construction costs are estimated with the value of the land at about 2.25 million dirhams.

She explained that a philanthropist has endowed a property in the Rashidiya area to spend its proceeds according to her desire to students of science and education by covering academic needs and contributing to the development of educational supplies in a manner that preserves the sustainability of charitable work in the community.

The Secretary-General of the Foundation, Ali Al-Mutawa, said that the educational endowment is a great human value, giving children of unable families the opportunity to complete their school and academic education, up to the graduation stage, to establish an educated generation capable of building a distinguished future. Allocating banks to support the educational sector with its various requirements and provide all necessary educational needs.

Al-Mutawa urged the various educational institutions and centers to participate in spreading and strengthening the concept of the endowment among students, highlighting the importance of the educational endowment and its role in building advanced societies.



