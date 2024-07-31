As part of the Dubai Endowment Strategy aimed at enhancing diversity and community solidarity in endowments, supporting sustainable humanitarian work, serving the community and meeting its needs, the Dubai Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation announced the completion of 17% of the construction work on an environmentally friendly endowment commercial center, the proceeds of which will be allocated to sponsoring the affairs of the emirate’s mosques.

The project is part of the “Mosque Endowments” campaign, which aims to support the Dubai Mosque Endowments Fund, with the aim of constructing a sustainable charitable endowment, extending over a total area estimated at 165,000 square feet in the Al Khawaneej area, and consisting of 29 shops, a large consumer market with marketing and entertainment activities, a specialized medical center, a group of restaurants, and a fitness hall. It also includes health and service facilities, road works, gardening, beautification, shaded outdoor parking, and prayer halls for men and women.

Sustainable endowment projects

While reviewing the progress of work at the project site, accompanied by His Excellency Khalid Al Thani, Deputy Secretary-General, a number of organizational unit managers in the Foundation, and a group of engineers in charge of the project, His Excellency Ali Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation in Dubai, said: “The campaign to build the commercial center in Al Khawaneej comes within Dubai’s efforts to expand and diversify innovative endowment work and enhance the participation of individuals and institutions to be active partners in charitable endowments.”

His Excellency added: “Construction work is underway at full speed, to complete the commercial complex in record time, and in accordance with environmentally friendly green building standards. He pointed out that the project enhances the Foundation’s strategy in building an endowment sector that supports and adopts the best solutions and practices of excellence and institutional innovation, and achieves an effective social impact in various development sectors.”

His Excellency Al Mutawa explained that the values ​​of community solidarity, creativity and flexibility in enhancing the results of endowment projects always stem from the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, to expand its positive impact. He stressed that the principle of sustainable endowment, in which Dubai and the UAE continue to enhance their global leadership, achieves benefit and consolidates the pillars of human solidarity on an ongoing basis, and demonstrates the ability of the UAE community, with all its categories and business sectors, to prove that it is a model of continuous giving and support for charitable initiatives. His Excellency urged all public and private entities and individuals to contribute to supporting the construction of this sustainable endowment edifice, which represents an innovative model of the Foundation’s sustainable projects and initiatives in caring for mosques across the UAE, due to the civilizational, cultural and social aspects it adds and consolidates the role of endowments in raising the quality of life of individuals and society.

Bid value

The total estimated value of construction costs is about 40 million dirhams, while the annual revenues are estimated at about 8 million dirhams, which will be allocated to cover the expenses of about 50 mosques in Dubai that do not have endowments or expenditures to which they belong.

The endowment shopping mall is being built in accordance with international standards for environmentally friendly green buildings, adopting environmentally friendly construction techniques in the materials used, energy consumption and sustainability, and relying on modern technologies to conserve, generate and recycle energy using advanced solutions based on solar energy, reclaimed water and renewable energy sources, to improve the environmental quality of buildings and reduce the negative impact on the ecosystem and mall visitors.