The Awqaf Foundation and the Management of Minors’ Funds in Dubai signed a cooperation agreement with the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, aiming to consolidate strategic cooperation relations between the two sides and work to strengthen joint community initiatives and achieve mutual benefit for both parties, and facilitate the provision of limited-income families.

The cooperation aims to assess potential opportunities in the implementation of joint charitable projects, as well as the contribution of Dubai Endowment in facilitating the limited-income families by contributing to the payment of amounts due and overdue fees for defaulters, in order to achieve the vision of Dubai Endowment in developing and enhancing the endowment and enhancing its humanitarian contribution to family service. and society.

Under the partnership, a joint working group will be formed with the task of coordinating and consulting to support and promote joint initiatives between the two parties, and work to provide appropriate opportunities to activate community initiatives that support citizens’ requirements, meet their aspirations, and contribute to achieving a positive impact on the life of the individual and society.

The Secretary-General of the Awqaf Foundation and the Management of Minor Funds in Dubai, Ali Muhammad Al-Mutawa, welcomed the partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Foundation. charitable causes and enhance its sustainable humanitarian and societal contributions to support all essential sectors in the lives of individuals and enhance societal balance as well as contribute to the development of the endowment’s role in meeting various societal requirements and needs.

Al-Mutawa noted the role of the endowers and those with white hands in providing support to the endowment banks in general and the Social Affairs Bank in particular … pointing out that their charitable contributions contributed to the implementation of endowment investment projects and provided support for various humanitarian initiatives and constituted a supportive engine for the Foundation to reach its noble goals and achieve its charitable mission in society .

For his part, the Executive Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, Omar Hamad Bushhab, affirmed the Establishment’s commitment to the directives of the leadership that lead us to embody the integrated humanitarian and community project at the level of the Emirate of Dubai, which will have a positive impact on all groups and segments of society based on the vision of the Establishment, pioneering and sustainable housing services and on the basis of civilized construction. Which guarantees family and community stability through adequate housing.

He pointed out that the partnership with the Awqaf Foundation and the management of minors’ funds will enhance the Foundation’s directions to meet the aspirations of all groups and achieve moral and societal stability for all under the umbrella of advanced and integrated housing complexes within the Foundation’s plans to provide the best housing, community and sustainable development services, and keenness to strengthen aspects of institutional and governmental partnership and the embodiment of community contribution. Supportive of the strategic objectives of the institution on the one hand and the stability and happiness of the countrymen on the other hand.