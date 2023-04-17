The Awqaf and Minors Fund Management Foundation in Dubai announced the registration of endowment No. 839, and an increase in the value of endowment assets by 14% in 2022, compared to 2021.

The value of endowment assets exceeded 8.8 billion dirhams, which varied between charitable, offspring and joint endowments, distributed as 611 endowments provided by men, 149 endowments provided by women, and 79 endowments provided by agencies and institutions.

470 endowments were allocated for mosque affairs, 183 for general good, 110 for endowment families, 18 for orphans, and 17 for the poor. The health sector witnessed an increase of 26% over the past two years, culminating in the completion of two health endowments in Dubai that support the medical sector and disease and epidemiological research, and enhance the institution’s health strategy that aims to preserve the health of community members, and provide a proactive step for any potential health repercussions or crises.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Foundation, Issa Al Ghurair, said that the new endowment strategy adopted by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, enhances the plans for endowment development in the emirate, and establishes the culture of endowment work as a societal value and a humanitarian message.

He added that the new strategy supports the Foundation’s efforts to strengthen its position as a regional reference in managing institutional endowment work, pointing out that the Foundation manages assets according to a regulated investment framework, to develop and achieve its benefits and expenditures in accordance with best practices.

The Secretary-General of the Foundation, Ali Al-Mutawa, said that the development of the endowment work system reflects the vision of the leadership in activating the role of endowment to serve the goals of sustainable development in society, pointing out that the roots of the values ​​of giving in the Emirati society contributed to the advancement of endowment work and the achievement of leadership in the fields of charitable work.