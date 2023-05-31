The Awqaf Foundation and the Management of Minors’ Funds in Dubai organized a brainstorming workshop at the foundation’s headquarters to discuss ways to provide integrated services and discuss creative initiatives and ideas with the aim of achieving the satisfaction of customers and endowment administrators.

The workshop comes as part of the Foundation’s plans to involve customers and endowment overseers in developing its institutional services according to the new strategy, and makes dealing procedures easier and easier, whether at the level of services provided by the Foundation alone or at the level of services related to other parties.

The workshop was attended by a number of endowment administrators and dealers, and they participated in opinion polls that included a number of axes about the ease of dealing with the institution and accessing its services and the challenges that the endowment administrator may face while carrying out his duties.

For its part, the workshop organizers team in Dubai Endowments stated that the results and outputs of the brainstorming workshop were analyzed with the endowment administrators, and work is underway to introduce development determinants in light of the presence of results and data that are characterized by quality and innovation, and accordingly appropriate plans for implementation will be developed in order to raise the level of services and achieve happiness Clients.

Mr. Omar Juma Al-Mazmi, Director of the Endowment Development Department at the Awqaf Foundation and the Management of Minors’ Funds in Dubai, affirmed the Foundation’s keenness to launch a comprehensive development process to raise the level of quality of the services it provides, and update the strategy of “Dubai Endowments” according to the vision of the wise leadership. Al-Mazmi added that the brainstorming session with Endowment principals come within the framework of the institution’s endeavor to use all means to create creative ideas and crystallize them in plans to develop and grow the services provided, with the highest levels of quality and innovation.

Al-Mazmi pointed out that the session achieved its desired goals in reaching a package of proposals that would contribute to the development of the service system and enhance its ease, in order to facilitate customers, achieve their satisfaction, and meet the requirements of high efficiency in government work.