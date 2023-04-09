The Awqaf Foundation and the Management of Minors’ Funds in Dubai has inaugurated a new endowment for “Water Watering”. Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, calling on His Highness institutions and companies at the state level to participate in it in line with His Highness’s vision to establish an inspiring human and community experience, to encourage contribution to making hope, access to the benefits of humanitarian work and giving, and to provide clean water for millions of people in the less fortunate communities around The world, which suffers from a scarcity of water and resources, based on the growing role of the UAE in meeting humanitarian needs and improving life in various countries.

The inauguration was attended by His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Water Foundation, His Excellency Issa Abdullah Al Ghurair, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Awqaf Foundation and the Management of Minors’ Funds, His Excellency Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary General of the Awqaf Foundation and the Management of Minors’ Funds, and a number of directors of organizational units and employees of the Foundation.

The endowment project was built on a plot of land registered in the name of the Foundation in the Rashidiya district of Dubai. The endowment consists of four residential villas, built on a plot of land with an area of ​​19,880 square feet.

The Foundation stated that the total area of ​​the four buildings is (14,595) square feet, consisting of a ground floor, first floor, outdoor space and parking, while construction costs and the value of the land are estimated at 9 million dirhams, provided by philanthropists. The expected annual returns are about 10% of the total value of the project.

The project comes within the list of “Water Watering” endowment projects that the Foundation set as independent endowments in Dubai during 2019 in its innovative endowment list, and its annual proceeds are allocated to implement sustainable projects to provide water in many areas and population centers that lack clean water sources, especially in developing countries and regions. stricken by natural disasters.

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Water Foundation, praised the efforts of the Awqaf Foundation and the management of minors’ funds in Dubai, and its endeavor to provide sustainable revenues that contribute to the provision of clean water to communities suffering from water shortages and pollution around the world.

His Excellency Al Tayer added: “The humanitarian initiatives launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, confirm the global position of the United Arab Emirates as a beacon of humanity and an oasis for charitable and humanitarian work, extending a hand of giving to everyone in need in Anywhere, and the “Water of Hope” initiative translates the vision of His Highness in benevolence, giving, and creating hope in the region and the world, following the approach of the late founding father, God willing, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, as the name of the UAE has become associated with spreading the causes of goodness in across the globe through pioneering initiatives and projects that help less developed societies face challenges and achieve sustainable development.

His Excellency Al Tayer added: “The UAE Water Water Foundation, under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, contributes to putting an end to the global water crisis by developing practical solutions to water scarcity problems and providing safe drinking water to help communities suffering from water shortages and pollution. The Emirates Water Water, under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, since its establishment in March 2015 until the end of 2022, has succeeded in positively affecting more than 13.6 million people in 37 countries around the world, through more than 1,000 projects. sustainable water.”

His Excellency Issa Al Ghurair confirmed that the Foundation is still continuing to support the “Watering Hope” initiative as long as there are peoples in some regions of the world who are still suffering from water scarcity, according to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in promoting the values ​​of giving and human solidarity, and working to spread goodness and benevolence. in disadvantaged communities around the world.

Al Ghurair added: The new endowment project will provide more support for the “Water of Hope” initiative and enhance the pioneering march of the UAE in the fields of charitable and humanitarian work worldwide.

For his part, His Excellency Ali Al Mutawa said that the Foundation is keen to keep pace with the pioneering role of the UAE in adopting sustainable charitable initiatives to meet the humanitarian needs of the less fortunate communities, and we seek to continue working in accordance with the approach of innovation and development in the fields of charitable and humanitarian work to contribute to improving the quality of life of individuals.

Al-Mutawa stated that many countries suffering from water scarcity have benefited from the “Water of Hope” initiative since 2019, as the initiative contributed to digging wells, delivering clean water to developing and remote communities and providing clean water, among the communities most in need and suffering from a scarcity of water resources. Pointing out that the Foundation will continue to support the initiative with two sustainable endowments to contribute to enhancing the success of this inspiring humanitarian race.

Since 2019, the Awqaf Foundation and the Management of Minors’ Funds in Dubai has topped the list of entities participating in the “Watering of Hope” initiative by launching an endowment that supports the initiative, and its annual proceeds are used to provide clean water to 600,000 people around the world annually, to implement sustainable projects, and to provide water in many areas. and communities around the world that lack access to clean water sources