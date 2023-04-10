The Awqaf Foundation and the Management of Minors’ Funds in Dubai has opened a new endowment for “watering water”. The UAE Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, calling on His Highness institutions and companies at the state level to participate in it in line with His Highness’s vision to establish an inspiring human and community experience, to encourage contribution to making hope, accessing the benefits of humanitarian work and giving, and providing clean water to millions of people in less fortunate communities around the world, which suffers from a scarcity of water and resources, based on the growing role of the UAE in meeting humanitarian needs and improving life in various countries.

The opening was attended by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Suqia Foundation, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Awqaf Foundation and Management of Minors’ Funds, Issa Abdullah Al Ghurair, Secretary-General of the Foundation of Awqaf and Management of Minors’ Funds, Ali Al Mutawa, and a number of directors of organizational units and employees of the Foundation.

The endowment project was built on a plot of land registered in the name of the Foundation in the Rashidiya district of Dubai. The endowment consists of four residential villas, built on a plot of land with an area of ​​19,880 square feet.

The Foundation stated that the total area of ​​the four buildings is 14,595 square feet, and it consists of a ground floor, first floor, an outdoor space and parking spaces, while construction costs, along with the value of the land, are estimated at nine million dirhams, provided by philanthropists.

The expected annual returns are about 10% of the total value of the project.

The project comes within the list of “Water Watering” endowment projects that the Foundation set as independent endowments in Dubai during the year 2019 in its innovative endowment list, and its annual proceeds are allocated to implement sustainable projects to provide water in many areas and population centers that lack clean water sources, especially in developing countries. and stricken areas hit by natural disasters.

10% of the total value of the project.. Expected annual returns