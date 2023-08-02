The Awqaf Foundation and the Management of Minors’ Funds in Dubai, in cooperation with the Dubai Government Human Resources Department and the Dubai Digital Authority, launched the Dubai Government Employees Endowment Initiative in its second season, which aims to establish a new sustainable endowment of charitable contributions for Dubai government employees.

The Foundation began designing the second endowment project for Dubai government employees on an endowed plot of land (printing the Holy Qur’an) in the second Al Barsha area.

The project is a residential villa consisting of a ground floor and a first floor. Construction costs and the value of the land are estimated at 2.240 million dirhams, with an annual revenue of 180 thousand dirhams, which is spent on printing the Holy Qur’an.

The Foundation confirmed that the construction work for the first endowment project for government employees has begun, and its expenses were covered from the portfolio of the “Dubai Government Employees Endowment” initiative, which was launched last year.

Those in charge of the project suggested that the project’s work would be completed next year, as it would be the first sustainable real estate endowment, whose wages would be paid to Dubai government employees who contributed their donations to the success of the initiative.

The Foundation stated that the “Dubai Government Employees Endowment” initiative, in its first season, recorded donations from 23 entities in the Dubai government, which were collected through the “Smart Employee” application of “Dubai Digital”, and then the monthly deduction was transferred to the Foundation’s account, which in turn collected these donations. And inject it into the financing of the project that you are building, and after its completion, you will manage it, invest it and distribute its proceeds to various charitable causes.

“The initiative continues to achieve its noble goals, and Dubai government employees can continue the donation process through the available donation channels,” Ali Al-Mutawa, Secretary-General of the Foundation, affirmed.

Al-Mutawa added, “We sensed the high human sense of government employees, who were not late in participating in the initiative, the proceeds of which will go to various charitable causes in the emirate, and will provide support to all segments of society,” pointing out that “the initiative promoted the concept of social solidarity among members of society.”