The Awqaf Foundation and the Management of Minors’ Funds in Dubai, represented by the Mohammed Bin Rashid International Center for Consultation, announced thatWaqf and Al-Hiba announced the registration of a new endowment contribution to the real estate developers’ endowment initiative, which was presented by Damac Properties, with the aim of supporting sustainable humanitarian work, serving the community and meeting its needs.

Damac allocated a real estate unit in the Celestia project in the Dubai South region as a sustainable charitable endowment. needy from orphans and contribute to meeting the various needs of society.

His Excellency Ali Al-Mutawa, Secretary General of the Awqaf and Management of Minors’ Funds Foundation, appreciated the charitable contribution of Damac, and welcomed its accession to the innovative endowment initiative for real estate developers. permanent rooted in the UAE.

Al-Mutawa stressed that the initiative is continuing to achieve its humanitarian goals in translation of the leadership’s vision rational In promoting solidarity and social cohesion, by strengthening partnerships that lead to achieving common goals in meeting the needs of society, serving individuals, and improving the quality of life for all segments.

For her part, Zainab Jumaa Al-Tamimi, Director of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Global Center for Endowment and Endowment Consultancy, praised the humanitarian contribution of “DAMAC Properties”, and said that the humanitarian race between real estate companies to join the real estate developers’ endowment initiative reflects the highest meanings of humanity and the values ​​of goodness in the UAE society, and confirmed Al-Tamimi The door for participation in the initiative is still open to receive charitable contributions from real estate development institutions wishing to participate in achieving its noble goals in supporting the health, education and social development sectors, and contributing to providing a decent life for all segments of society.

For his part, said Ali Sajwani, Managing Director operations and technology In Damac Properties: “We are pleased to join the real estate developers endowment initiative, which enhances the sustainability of humanitarian efforts and spreads a culture of giving and charitable work to serve the local community and meet its needs. Such initiatives reaffirm the prominent role that real estate development companies play in supporting businesses.” And charitable initiatives within the framework of corporate social responsibility, and contribute to the establishment of the values ​​of social solidarity in the business sector.

It is noteworthy that the Awqaf and Management of Minors’ Funds in Dubai, represented by the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Center for Endowment and Endowment Consultancy, in cooperation with the Department of Land and Property in Dubai represented by the Real Estate Regulatory Agency, launched the first endowment for real estate developers, in April of this year, and the initiative attracted several real estate institutions in order to support the work. Humanitarian led by the “Dubai Endowment”.