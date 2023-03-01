Pursuant to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish a health endowment that supports efforts to eradicate diseases and epidemics, and supports medical studies and research, the Endowment and Management of Minors Funds Foundation was opened in Dubai, in cooperation with Mohammed Bin Rashid University. Medicine and Health Sciences has the second health endowment that supports the medical sector and disease and epidemic research in the emirate.

The endowment, which was funded by Dr. Wael Al Mahmeed, in the Al Murar area of ​​Dubai, consists of a commercial and residential building that includes three shops and 16 residential apartments built on a land of 1,767 square feet registered in the name of “Dubai Endowments” in the Al Murar area, where the construction and construction costs and the value of the plot of land were estimated at 10 Millions of dirhams.

Ali Al-Mutawa, Secretary-General of the Awqaf Foundation and the Management of Minor Funds in Dubai, stressed the importance of supporting health research and medical innovations that contribute to limiting the spread of epidemics and diseases in society, adding that the Foundation is keen to contribute to preserving the lives of individuals, protecting them from diseases and providing an appropriate healthy environment by making available all Developed means and capabilities to develop this vital and important sector.

Dr. Wael Al-Mahmeed is the first to be awarded by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the “Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Supporting Scientific Research” in 2019 in appreciation of his efforts in supporting research and the scientific community in the UAE.

It is noteworthy that the health endowment in the Al Marar area is the second health endowment established by the Endowment Foundation and the Management of Minors’ Funds in Dubai since the “Covid-19” pandemic, as the first health endowment was inaugurated in Al Bidda area in Dubai during the year 2021.