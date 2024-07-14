Bloomberg: Dubai Emir’s Son Appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister of the UAE

Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the 41-year-old son of Dubai’s Emir Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has been appointed First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). reports Bloomberg.

The corresponding decision was made by his father, who also holds the post of Prime Minister and Vice President of the UAE. The head of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was appointed Second Vice Prime Minister.

