Dubai (WAM)

In a miniature bio-biological dome inside an origami-style glass building, the huge kapok tree stands 4 stories high to form a closed ecosystem that evokes the world of the tropical rainforest, with more than 3000 species of plants and animals living under the largest artificial tree in the world.

In the “The Green Planet” project located in City Walk Dubai, the experience began from the fourth floor, down through the lively area in a winding path that provides a unique opportunity to see many exotic and tropical animals. During the tour, the eco-dome was viewed, which consists of four floors: the dome, the middle floor, the forest floor, and the rainforest floor; Each floor embodies the role and importance of each part of the forest, where the canopy forms the roof of the tropical forest and absorbs the majority of sunlight and diffuses rain.

There are many types of birds and the famous bat cave, which includes bats «Siba» in their natural comfortable environment. As for the middle floor, trees usually have large leaves to absorb any sunlight that is filtered through the canopy, giving the forest floor moisture, calm and shade, as sunlight hardly reaches the land where many monkeys and reptiles inhabit.

The floor of the rainforest on the second floor is damp, quiet and dark, and hardly any sunlight reaches the ground, unlike the other brighter and more vibrant layers where the red-footed turtle lives. There is a lot of ecological life on the first floor, where the submerged rainforest, which is complete with a giant aquarium filled with species of fish such as “Arapima” and “Arowana” and about 1000 “piranhas” and stingrays. On the ground floor, the Australian Nocturnal Creatures Walk takes visitors on a unique journey through a multi-species environment, with operators controlling the illusion of the day and night.

These species consist of a family of slow lorises, “Les Monitor” and a pair of Burmese pythons, which extend between 4 and 5 meters in length, in addition to the Tokai gecko, sea frogs, wallabies and kookaburra, in addition to 9 large snakes with more than 72 births. This one-of-a-kind facility aims to raise awareness of the importance of maintaining the delicate balance of nature, and inspire guests to take an interest in the value of the world’s oldest living ecosystem.

3000 species

“There are more than 3,000 species of animals and plants, including hundreds of birds, reptiles, fish, mammals and invertebrates,” said Sarah Stevens, operations manager and curator at The Green Planet. We have accurate numbers for a number of the most prominent animals, including 2 ring-tailed lemurs (Kendrick Lemar and Roxy), 3 sloths (Father Liam, Mama Lemon and Baby Lyme) and a pair of blue and gold macaws (Kurt and Goldie)”, pointing out that the numbers are constantly changing. Due to the multiplication of animals and birds. Regarding their original habitat, she indicated that all the animals came from responsible sources and reputable animal care facilities around the world, and all official approvals and required permits were obtained through the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, before arriving at their new home in “The Green Planet”, based on their studied practices. Carefully to plan and attract animals.

She emphasized that the facility provides a suitable environment that mimics the original habitat of the animals.

animal interactions

Sarah Stevens explained that the interaction between animals, the interaction of animals with guests and guest experiences continues to grow and change every year, adding that there are many future plans, in addition to new animals that will arrive before the end of 2022. She explained that the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding with Dubai Safari Park It paves the way for more cooperation in developing the animal breeding business, improving their conditions, facilitating their movement between the two places, and ensuring the opening of communication channels between two of the most prominent and leading animal facilities in the Emirates.