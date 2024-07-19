The Dubai Electronic Security Center confirmed that “in the wake of the disruption that information technology has witnessed around the world,The Dubai Electronic Security Center responded quickly to avoid any impact on Dubai government services. The center contacted the relevant companies and facilitated the deployment of alternative solutions to restore the affected systems.
The center urged the public to follow official sources to obtain information and avoid circulating any rumors, stressing that “there are currently no indications that cyber attacks caused the technical failure.”
