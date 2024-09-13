The Dubai Electronic Security Center announced the launch of the Dubai Artificial Intelligence Security Policy, in a proactive and pioneering step at the regional level, aiming to enhance confidence in artificial intelligence solutions and technologies, support their growth and development, and ward off cyber security risks.

The new policy was unveiled as part of the centre’s participation, as the official cybersecurity partner, in the first edition of the Dubai Artificial Intelligence and Web3 Campus, organised by the Dubai Artificial Intelligence and Web3 Campus, in cooperation with the Office of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications and the Dubai International Financial Centre, which was held in Madinat Jumeirah on 11 and 12 September.

“The launch of the AI ​​Security Policy falls within the framework of the Dubai Electronic Security Center’s keenness to contribute to achieving the vision of the country’s wise leadership and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, towards making the UAE a global leader in the field of AI by 2031, by seeking to develop an integrated system that employs AI in vital areas of the country in light of the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031,” said Yousef Al Shaibani, CEO of the center.

Al Shaibani added: “This policy represents a qualitative shift in the center’s journey, which seeks to embody the objectives of the Dubai Annual Plan to accelerate the adoption of the uses and applications of artificial intelligence on the ground, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai. It is a cornerstone that supports the roadmap drawn up to enhance the quality of life in Dubai, by adopting artificial intelligence in all vital sectors and fields, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy over the next 10 years, and enhance its position among the top three economic cities in the world.”

For his part, Amer Sharaf, Executive Director of the Cyber ​​Security Systems and Services Sector at the Dubai Electronic Centre, stated that this policy is a new qualitative addition to the package of innovative projects and policies launched by the Centre, as part of its mission to create a safe and reliable cyberspace, to support the digital infrastructure of the Emirate of Dubai, and its vision that aspires to enhance Dubai’s leading position globally in the field of cyber security.

The importance of the initiative lies in its vital role, which revolves around enhancing trust, supporting the growth and development of artificial intelligence technologies, and consolidating Dubai’s position as a global hub for artificial intelligence, in addition to protecting innovations from cyber threats, enhancing cooperation between the public and private sectors, and contributing to attracting investments in the field of artificial intelligence to the emirate.

The center looks forward to keeping pace with the accelerating trend towards using artificial intelligence technologies in various areas of life, which has become a fundamental pillar for achieving innovation and building a knowledge society and economy.

It is worth noting that the event witnessed the participation and attendance of more than 5,000 business leaders from 100 countries, 500 investors, and about 100 exhibiting companies, to explore the latest developments in artificial intelligence, web3, and digital economies, within the framework of the center’s initiatives supporting national efforts aimed at enhancing the position of the Emirate of Dubai as a global center for innovation.