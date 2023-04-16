DEWA won the Green Hydrogen Project Award for the year 2023 for the “Green Hydrogen” project it implemented at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Energy Complex, as part of the 2023 Hydrogen Future Awards that were organized during the activities of the Green Hydrogen Conference in the Middle East and North Africa region in Dubai. .
His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, was also honored with the “Global Leadership Personality in the Field of Energy Transition 2023” award, which aims to honor influential leaders from international energy companies who have made significant contributions to the growth of the clean energy sector despite world level.
Regarding the authority’s efforts in the field of green hydrogen, His Excellency Al Tayer said: “We are working in the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority within the framework of the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, to consolidate Dubai’s position as a global model in Sustainability and the use of renewable and clean energy sources.
He explained that green hydrogen represents one of the pillars of a sustainable future that depends on accelerating the transition to carbon neutrality to support the green economy, thus contributing to achieving the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Carbon Neutrality Strategy 2050 for the Emirate of Dubai to provide 100% of energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. And the Dubai Green Mobility Initiative 2030, which aims to stimulate the use of sustainable means of transportation, and the National System for Hydrogen Vehicles, which aims to develop the hydrogen economy in the UAE and open local markets to hydrogen vehicles.
He pointed out that the “green hydrogen” project supports the UAE’s hosting of the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) during the year of sustainability 2023, and is in line with Dubai’s firm commitment to sustainability and its relentless support for energy issues and combating climate change, and its vision DEWA aims to be a leading global sustainable and innovative organization committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.”
For his part, Engineer Walid bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence Sector at DEWA, said that the green hydrogen project is the first project of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region to produce green hydrogen using solar energy, and the station was designed and built to be able to accommodate Future applications and testing platforms for various uses of hydrogen including energy production, mobility and industrial uses.
The Green Hydrogen Conference in the Middle East and North Africa 2023 was an opportunity to highlight the achievements of DEWA in the field of transformation towards renewable and clean energy, in addition to the pioneering green hydrogen project implemented by the authority.
