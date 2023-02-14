Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice President of the Supreme Council of Energy in Dubai, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, and Director General of Dubai Municipality, Dawoud Al Hajri, signed an agreement between the Authority and the municipality to purchase energy for 35 years from the Dubai Waste Treatment Center and convert it into energy. In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, and Abdullah Al Basti, Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai.

The agreement was signed during the activities of the World Government Summit 2023, and the agreement aims to support the governmental directions of the Emirate of Dubai in the field of clean and sustainable energy, serving the axes of sustainability and the circular economy, and enhancing cooperation between the two parties.

Al Tayer said that the agreement comes in line with the declaration of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, of 2023 as the “Year of Sustainability” in the UAE, and the announcement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, of The environment and enhancing its sustainability are among five government priorities during the year 2023, and the authority played a vital role in developing the energy purchase agreement in accordance with best practices and benefiting from the experiences gained through the successful independent energy producer system.

He added that the Supreme Council of Energy and the Authority are working with Dubai Municipality to develop the project as a quantum leap in waste treatment and the integration of waste-to-energy technologies in line with the country’s sustainable development goals.

Al-Hajri said that the cooperation with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority to sell the energy produced from the Dubai Waste Treatment Center reflects the emirate’s efforts to promote sustainability and protect the environment, by recycling waste and converting it into products and energy that can be used in a practical embodiment of the circular economy model.